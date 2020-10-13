Apple brings HDR video recording to the iPhone

Apple is justifying the “professional” label on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max by adding a string of camera features. Both of the new high-end iPhones will be the first smartphones to record video in Dolby Vision HDR — you can capture footage at up to 60 frames per second with rich highlights and shadows that should stand out on Vision-compatible displays, like some TVs. Of course, you can play and edit those videos on-device as well.

You’ll have an incentive to spring for the iPhone 12 Pro series if you prefer still photography, too. Apple is introducing a ProRAW image processing pipeline that, like conventional RAW, promises more control over your photos without affecting quality like you’d get with HEIF or JPEG. If you’re the sort who takes long exposure shots, tweaks color balance or otherwise likes to finesse pictures before sharing them, this may be your preferred format.