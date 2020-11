If you have an iPhone 12, you might want to update your firmware iOS 14.2.1. The latest version of iOS is rolling out, though it’s only available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini.

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 14.2.1 resolves these issues: Some MMS messages may not be received; Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone; Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini.