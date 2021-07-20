Apple's AirPods Max drop to $455 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Adorama's sale on the AirPods Max wireless headphones may have come and gone, but Amazon's latest sale is almost as good. Every color of Apple's high-end headphones except for space gray are down to $455 at Amazon right now, and that's about $94 off their normal price. It's also only $5 more than a sale we saw at Adorama at the end of last week, so if you missed that chance to grab a pair, you have another opportunity today.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $455

One of our biggest gripes with the AirPods Max is their price. Normally $550, these are the best headphones Apple has to offer — but despite how much we liked them, we still thought they were on the steep side. We recommend waiting for a sale before taking the plunge as AirPods Max are a much better buy when discounted like this.

They earned a score of 84 from us in part due to their excellent sound, solid ANC and reliable touch controls. AirPods Max have more balanced sound than competitors, with bass that comes through nicely but isn't overpowering. The active noise-cancellation on these cans holds its own against that of Bose and Sony devices, even if we slightly prefer the latter two for that feature. The Max also have Transparency Mode, allowing you to easily hop in and out of conversations when necessary. And you're getting spatial audio support on iPhones, iPads, Macs and soon, Apple TV as well.

All of that plus the Max's unique yet elegant design make them solid wireless headphones, but features brought by their built-in H1 chip make them even better for those living in the Apple ecosystem. In addition to hands-free Siri, you'll also get quick pairing and switching between all your Apple devices. While still expensive at this sale price, the AirPods Max are a good option for Apple lovers that want a pair of wireless headphones that both sound great and work seamlessly with their devices.

