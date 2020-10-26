Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to $200 at B&H Photo

Most other retailers have them for at least $20 more.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Apple AirPods Pro
Billy Steele / Engadget
If you missed the AirPods Pro sale a few weeks ago, you have your chance to snag them once again at a very low price. B&H Photo has the AirPods Pro for $200 right now, which is $50 off their normal price and one of the best deals we’ve seen. We recently saw these buds drop to $190 on Woot, but on competing sites like Amazon and Best Buy, the best price ever has been $200. Currently those sites are selling the AirPods Pro for $219 or more, making B&H Photo’s deal the best around right now.

Buy AirPods Pro at B&H Photo - $200

These are the best sounding earbuds that Apple makes right now and they earned a score of 87 from us. In comparison to standard AirPods, these buds have superior sound quality and a better fit thanks to their removable ear tips. They also have good active noise-cancellation and Transparency mode, the latter of which lets you hear what’s going on around you before quickly jumping back into your music-driven focus session. The stem design has been polarizing since the first AirPods came out, but we appreciate the refined design of the AirPods Pro and their IPX4 water resistance (that also makes them a better choice for those who exercise often).

We also like the earbuds’ hands-free Siri capabilities and how quickly they connect to Apple devices. The H1 chip inside makes them some of the best wireless buds to pair with iPhones, iPads and Mac computers because, in addition to easy pairing, it lets you quickly switch between listening on difference devices. While we still think Jabra’s Elite 75t (and new 85t) wireless buds and Sony’s WF-1000XM3s outperform the AirPods Pro in certain areas, there’s no denying the convenience these earbuds bring to those embedded in the Apple ecosystem.

