Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to $200 at B&H Photo

These are the best sounding earbuds that Apple makes right now and they earned a score of 87 from us. In comparison to standard AirPods, these buds have superior sound quality and a better fit thanks to their removable ear tips. They also have good active noise-cancellation and Transparency mode, the latter of which lets you hear what’s going on around you before quickly jumping back into your music-driven focus session. The stem design has been polarizing since the first AirPods came out, but we appreciate the refined design of the AirPods Pro and their IPX4 water resistance (that also makes them a better choice for those who exercise often).

We also like the earbuds’ hands-free Siri capabilities and how quickly they connect to Apple devices. The H1 chip inside makes them some of the best wireless buds to pair with iPhones, iPads and Mac computers because, in addition to easy pairing, it lets you quickly switch between listening on difference devices. While we still think Jabra’s Elite 75t (and new 85t) wireless buds and Sony’s WF-1000XM3s outperform the AirPods Pro in certain areas, there’s no denying the convenience these earbuds bring to those embedded in the Apple ecosystem.

