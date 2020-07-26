AirPods Pro hit new all-time-low price of $199 at Staples

Buy AirPods at Staples - $129

AirPods Pro are the best AirPods to get not only because they have better sound quality than Apple’s standard earbuds, but also because they fit better. Their design might be polarizing, but the included ear tips of different sizes ensure they’ll fit in your ears and create a good seal. That also makes them more comfortable and their IPX4 water-resistant design will keep them protected even if they fall out of your ears and into a puddle.

Apple’s premium earbuds also have active noise-cancellation that, thanks to the built-in H1 chip, automatically adjusts to the sounds in your environment. Whenever you need to jump into a conversation while wearing them, you can use touch controls to activate Transparency mode so you can hear what’s going on around you. The H1 chip also helps the AirPods Pro quickly and easily pair with iPhones, and switch between it and other Apple devices depending on which you’re using.

The regular AirPods also use this technology, so you’ll get the same seamless pairing-and-switching experience if you choose those instead. The $129 sale price is only $1 more than the lowest we’ve seen them, so they’re worth grabbing if you are on a budget and have yet to snag a pair of AirPods. They had decent audio quality and fit similarly to the EarPods that came with past iPhone models — if those fit well in your ears, regular AirPods likely will, too.

