AirPods with wireless charging case drop to $140 at Amazon

These AirPods differ from Apple’s standard ones only by their wireless charging case, which makes them easier to power up using a Qi-compatible wireless pad. While this method won’t be as quick as standard wired charging, it’s a convenient way to charge up your AirPods without worrying about having the right cable on you at all times.

Otherwise, these are the AirPods many people know and love. If you like the EarPods that came with past iPhones, you’ll like the fit of AirPods. We gave them a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance thanks in part to Apple’s H1 chip and their solid 5+ hour battery life. Sound quality is decent, but we recommend the AirPods Pro if you’re a stickler for that. Those who live within the Apple ecosystem will get the most use out of AirPods because the H1 chip helps them switch quickly and seamlessly between the Apple devices you’re using at any given time.

This is a great deal if you’ve been holding out for the AirPods with wireless charging case. We saw these drop to $140 once before at Micro Center, but the price was only available to those that picked up the AirPods in store. Now through Amazon, you can get them at their lowest price ever and have them shipped right to your door.

