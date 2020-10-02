Apple AirPods with wireless charging case drop to $151 on Amazon

Apple launched this AirPods model in 2019 as a follow-up to its first true wireless earbuds. The main difference between the two is this model’s case, which has wireless charging capabilities — you only need to place it on a Qi-compatible wireless pad. Upon testing out the earbuds, we also found that this model pairs more quickly with iOS devices than its predecessor and is better at switching Bluetooth connections between multiple devices, thanks to its H1 wireless chipset. It’s also much easier talking to Siri on this model, and it can last significantly longer when used for phone calls.

We gave this pair a score of 84 in our review for those improvements. We did note that it doesn’t offer a meaningful change to sound quality compared to the first-gen AirPods: If that’s what you’re truly looking for, then you may have to set your sights on the more expensive AirPods Pro. But if the 2019 AirPods and wireless charging case will do the job just fine for you, then you can take advantage of this deal and have a pair shipped to your home.

