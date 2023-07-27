Apple AirTag 4-pack falls back to $85

If you want to keep track of your luggage or if you have items you need to protect from theft or loss, Apple's AirTags are the answer. You can now pick up a four-pack at Amazon and Walmart for $85 (14 percent off) — just slightly higher than the lowest price we've ever seen. The deal is ideal if you have multiple items to keep safe.

If you're in Apple's ecosystem, AirTags give you some big advantages over rival trackers from Tile and others. The ultra-wideband functionality offers precise tracking with iPhone 11 (and up) devices when you get close, so you can tell whether your missing object is under a couch cushion or behind a chair, for example. Meanwhile, the AirTag network enabled by all Apple device users allows you to find a missing bag that might be a longer distance away.

The coin-sized design is nice and simple and you'll get a seamless experience thanks to the Find My App. You can also force the AirTag to emit a chime to help you more easily locate your item if you're close to it. However, it doesn't have a built-in keyring like rival devices, so you'll need to buy additional accessories — luckily, Engadget just released a buyer's guide for AirTag keyrings, straps and more.

The main drawback is that it only works with Apple devices, so Android users will have to look elsewhere, and battery life is also limited. Still, Apple users can now grab a four pack at one of the lowest prices we've seen.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.