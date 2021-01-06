Apple says a record $540 million was spent on apps this New Year's Day

If you thought Apple device owners would splurge on apps during a holiday season when they were stuck at home... you guessed correctly. Apple has revealed that the App Store broke a single-day spending record on New Year’s Day, with people spending over $540 million. There was a healthy run-up, too, with people spending $1.8 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Most of the holiday week spending was on games, Apple said, although it included other digital “goods and services.” Notably, this is despite Apple booting Fortnite out of the store — the company couldn’t rely on those in-app purchases to bolster its bottom line.