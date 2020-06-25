Hey email app open to all after Apple 'definitively' approves it

After flip flopping on whether it would approve Basecamp’s Hey email app, Apple has “definitively approved” Hey for the App Store. Basecamp CTO and co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson tweeted the news today.
Hey will not include any in-app purchases (IAP), so Apple will not get its standard 30 percent commission. At first, Apple objected to the fact that users would download the app from the App Store but have to sign up via the web. Apple’s policies require that developers use IAP to unlock paid features or functionality in an app. Hey managed to skirt around those rules by offering a free trial option.