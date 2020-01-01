Latest in Gear

Image credit: Isa Foltin via Getty Images

Beats president Luke Wood is stepping down

The audio brand will be led by the head of Apple Music, Oliver Schusser.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
51m ago
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 18: Luke Wood attends the Beats by Dr. Dre Sound Symposium on March 18, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Getty Images for Beats by Dre)
Isa Foltin via Getty Images

Beats president Luke Wood is leaving the company at the end of this month, with Apple Music and international content vice president Oliver Schusser set to take over. Wood's departure, which was first reported by CNET and confirmed to Engadget by Beats, means the trio that led the audio brand when Apple bought it in 2014 are all out of the company. Co-founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine left some time ago

Wood wasn't at Beats from the beginning, but he played a key role in its success after joining in 2011. For one thing, he played a significant part in the launch of Beats Music, a precursor to Apple Music. Schusser, a longtime Apple executive, will add Beats to his existing duties. 

Although Apple sells audio products under its own name (which may soon include over-ear headphones with magnetic, switchable parts), it's eager for Beats to keep thriving too. The company is "committed to the Beats brand and the importance of maintaining its role firmly in the music portfolio," Apple senior vice president of internet software and services Eddy Cue wrote in a leaked email to employees.

Beats has proven a successful addition to Apple's business, and Schusser is "passionate about music and the Beats brand," Cue wrote. "He's equally passionate about building a strong, collaborative culture with his team."

