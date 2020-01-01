Beats president Luke Wood is stepping down

Beats president Luke Wood is leaving the company at the end of this month, with Apple Music and international content vice president Oliver Schusser set to take over. Wood's departure, which was first reported by CNET and confirmed to Engadget by Beats, means the trio that led the audio brand when Apple bought it in 2014 are all out of the company. Co-founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine left some time ago.

Wood wasn't at Beats from the beginning, but he played a key role in its success after joining in 2011. For one thing, he played a significant part in the launch of Beats Music, a precursor to Apple Music. Schusser, a longtime Apple executive, will add Beats to his existing duties.