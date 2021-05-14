Login
Sign up

Former HTC designer Scott Croyle is reportedly working on Beats at Apple

Croyle previously oversaw the HTC One M7 and M8, as well as Nextbit Robin.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.14.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 14th, 2021
In this article: design, apple, news, gear, headphones, beats, scott croyle
HTC's Vice President of Design Scott Croyle attends a news conference during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 26, 2012. The GSMA Mobile World Congress, representing the interests of the worldwide mobile communications industry, will take place from February 27 to March 1 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
Gustau Nacarino / reuters

When Apple brought in former HTC design chief Scott Croyle last year, it wasn't entirely clear why. It now seems that part of his job is to help with the design of Beats devices. 

Design firm Ammunition is continuing to work on Beats products but Croyle is now a point person between the studio and Beats, according to 9to5Mac. New Beats products are said to be in the works, and the team has reportedly been studying audio products from other companies. It appears that Croyle isn't working on Beats full time, but is splitting his duties between the brand and Apple. Beats declined to comment to Engadget.

Although Beats has released several solid in-ear options over the last few years, the design of the over-ear headphones hadn't changed much until 2019's Beats Solo Pro. Having a respected designer at the helm could lead to more distinct or innovative Beats devices in the near future.

Croyle worked on Android products for over a decade before moving to Apple. He oversaw devices like the HTC One M7 and M8 before moving on to Nextbit, where he worked on the cloud-focused Nextbit Robin smartphone. Several months after Razer bought Nextbit, Croyle departed for a studio called Attic, where he stayed for almost three years. He joined Apple as a director in April 2020, as noted on his LinkedIn profile.

Along with Croyle's reported appointment as Beats design director, Apple has shaken up other aspects of the audio brand's leadership over the last year or so. Former Beats president Luke Wood stepped down from the position around the time Apple hired Croyle. Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser took over the division.

Update 5/14 2:07PM ET: Noted that Beats declined to comment on the report.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget