Bloomberg: Apple car talks with Hyundai/Kia are 'paused'

Ready for another wrinkle in the rumors around Apple’s Project Titan automotive efforts? A report by Bloomberg says that despite (or perhaps because of) all the information leaking out about a possible deal between Apple and Hyundai/Kia, talks have “paused recently.”

The unnamed source did back up other reports indicating that Kia’s Georgia plant could serve as a likely manufacturing base for an autonomous electric vehicle if the companies make a deal, and the report maintains that project has ramped up recently. In the last few days, a report by Japan’s Nikkei indicated that as many as six Japanese automakers are also in talks to work on the project, so time will tell who is in, who is out, and whether or not this project turns into a real car at all.