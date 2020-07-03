Apple Card's new web portal lets you pay your balance on a PC

You’ll no longer have to be entirely dependent on the Wallet app for your Apple Card transactions. The tech giant has launched a web portal for its credit card, giving you a way to pay your balance online even if you don’t have or have lost access to your phone. No need to call Goldman Sach’s anymore.

In addition to providing a way to view and pay your balance on a desktop or laptop, the portal also shows your available credit and lets you download previous statements as PDFs. Further, it gives you a quick way to set up scheduled payments, to link or to remove connected bank accounts as well as to contact support.