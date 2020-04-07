Apple's Clips video editor on iPad adds mouse and trackpad support

Apple’s Clips video creation app now supports mouse, trackpad and Bluetooth keyboard inputs on iPad, as long as you’re running iPadOS 13.4 or later. Along with a number of other features included in the latest update, that'll greatly expand your options for making killer videos.

You'll be able to create a carbon copy of a clip (including all of the effects) with the Duplicate button, or chop it into parts with the Split tool. Apple also suggests you can "make stickers pop on and off the screen" by applying them to a section of a clip you’ve split