Image credit: CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Apple calls Epic lawsuit a 'campaign to reinvigorate interest in Fortnite'

Apple tears Epic apart in a spicy new legal document.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
25m ago
This illustration picture shows Epic Games' Fortnite loading on a smartphone in Los Angeles on August 14, 2020. - Apple and Google on August 13, 2020 pulled video game sensation Fortnite from their mobile app shops after its maker Epic Games released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the tech giants. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Apple isn’t holding back in its legal battle with Epic Games. In response to Epic’s request for a preliminary injunction that would force Apple to bring Fortnite back to the App Store, Apple filed a 37-page opposition. The official court document slams Epic repeatedly. As iMore notes, it’s a scathing attack.

“Epic started a fire, and poured gasoline on it, and now asks this Court for emergency assistance in putting it out, even though Epic can do so itself in an instant by simply adhering to the contractual terms that have profitably governed its relationship with Apple for years,” Apple’s opposition reads.

Apple argues, once again, that it has a right to enforce its rules and that it’s not being anticompetitive. Apple claims Epic has benefited in many ways from the partnership and Fortnite’s placement in the App Store and that a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases is a small price to pay for those benefits. Apple alleges that Epic is doing all of this to advertise Fortnite and that Epic has sacrificed third-party developers, who use its Unreal Engine to build 3D games and other programs, to advance its own interests.

“This lawsuit (and the front-page headlines it has generated) appears to be part of a marketing campaign designed to reinvigorate interest in Fortnite,” the opposition states. 

Apple claims interest in Fortnite dropped by nearly 70 percent from October 2019 to July 2020, and that Epic is “a saboteur, not a martyr.”

“The only reason third-party Fortnite players and Unreal Engine developers are threatened by this commercial dispute between Epic and Apple is because Epic is sacrificing them to advance its own commercial interests,” the court document reads.

These fire comments don’t immediately change anything. They only suggest that Apple is preparing for a fight. Next, Apple and Epic are scheduled to appear in court on September 28th.

