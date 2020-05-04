Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple / Google

Apple and Google tell health departments their privacy requirements for coronavirus tracking

The exposure notification API is due to roll out this month.
Chris Ip, @chrisiptw
1h ago
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sample screenshots of Apple and Google's upcoming exposure notification system.
Apple / Google

Apple and Google have stipulated how public health authorities around the world can use their upcoming coronavirus tracking system in an effort to preserve user privacy. 

Representatives from the two companies announced today that, in addition to standard reviews on Apple and Google’s app stores, public health authorities will have to sign legal addendums to gain access to the new API agreeing to several principles. Those include: that the apps are only used for the coronavirus pandemic — as opposed to, say, targeted advertising — and should minimize the amount of data they collect. They must require user consent at multiple stages and they cannot ask permission to use a smartphone’s location services. Lastly, the API will be granted to one app per country or region, depending on the government’s approach.

The system, which Apple and Google are calling exposure notification, involves anonymous Bluetooth keys exchanged between phones to track potential contact with the coronavirus causing COVID-19. The companies are collaborating on an interoperable API which should be released this month. But the two tech giants won’t be the ones building the actual apps -- that falls to national or regional public health agencies. Apple and Google can therefore build privacy into their API regardless of what varying political regimes may want to do once this functionality rolls out globally.

Google exposure notification
Apple / Google

Last week, the two companies seeded the API to developers in preparation for a full rollout. In the months to come, exposure notification functionality may be built into operating systems, allowing them to be sent out without the use of separate app. And once the pandemic is over, Google and Apple have said they’ll disable the system.

In this article: Covid-19, coronavirus, contact tracing, exposure notification, apple, google, privacy, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

View
FCC ordered to provide IP addresses tied to fake net neutrality comments

FCC ordered to provide IP addresses tied to fake net neutrality comments

View
Star Wars Instant Pots start at $60 for May the 4th

Star Wars Instant Pots start at $60 for May the 4th

View
Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

View
Amazon VP quits over company firing COVID-19 whistleblowers

Amazon VP quits over company firing COVID-19 whistleblowers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr