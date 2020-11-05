Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

iOS 14.2 is out with more inclusive emoji and Shazam controls

The update also adds new controls for AirPlay 2 and intercom support for HomePod.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
33m ago
UKRAINE - 2020/10/14: In this photo illustration the iOS 14 logo of the iOS mobile operating system is seen displayed on a mobile phone with an Apple logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Apple’s iOS 14.2 update has dropped. The update, which is rolling out now to iPhones and iPads, brings Shazam into the Control Center, new AirPlay 2 controls, intercom support for HomePod and more than 100 new emoji characters.

Among the new emoji are several new animals (black cat, seal, buffalo), foods items (bubble tea, olive), and a number of new gender-inclusive versions of existing characters. It also adds the transgender flag, “people hugging,” “smiling face with tear” and a new “disguised face” smiley.

The new emoji in iOS 14.2.
Emojipedia

For HomePod users, the update comes with expanded support for the new intercom feature. With the 14.2 update you can now broadcast a message to your household directly from your iPhone or iPad, making it more useful to people who don’t have multiple speakers. and, if you have an Apple TV 4K , you can now use your HomePod for surround sound.

Developing...

In this article: Apple, ios 14.2, iOS 14, iphone, ipad, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
From around the web

