iOS 14.2 is out with more inclusive emoji and Shazam controls

Apple’s iOS 14.2 update has dropped. The update, which is rolling out now to iPhones and iPads, brings Shazam into the Control Center, new AirPlay 2 controls, intercom support for HomePod and more than 100 new emoji characters.

Among the new emoji are several new animals (black cat, seal, buffalo), foods items (bubble tea, olive), and a number of new gender-inclusive versions of existing characters. It also adds the transgender flag, “people hugging,” “smiling face with tear” and a new “disguised face” smiley.