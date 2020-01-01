Apple Mail for iPhone may be vulnerable to malware attacks

The default email app on iPhones and iPads might be vulnerable to surreptitious malware attacks, at least if you ask a security research firm. ZecOps briefed the Wall Street Journal on a claimed vulnerability in Mail that lets attackers infect your device with malware without input — you wouldn’t have to tap a link or download a file. It’s “virtually undetectable” for users, the security firm said. While researchers didn’t explain exactly how the attack would work, it wold involve sending a specially designed message.

The exploit may have been use for a while. ZecOps said it had evidence attackers had used the flaw for at least two years. There had been at least six targets, including staff at a Japanese telecom, a “large North American firm,” tech companies in Israel and Saudi Arabia, a German individual and a European journalist.