Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

iOS 14 lands tomorrow, September 16th

Apple's not waiting until it reveals this year's iPhone lineup.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
22m ago
Comments
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

iOS 14
Engadget

You won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on iOS 14 — that is, if you haven’t taken the plunge with the beta. Apple will roll it out on September 16th (i.e. tomorrow), and it’ll be available on iPhone 6s and above.

The company opted to release iOS 14 before announcing its latest iPhones, which are widely expected to be revealed next month. When you update your current iPhone, you’ll have access to a boatload of new features, such as home screen widgets and a different way to organize your apps with the App Library.

You’ll be able to watch shows from the likes of Netflix and Apple TV+ while you do other things on your iPhone with a picture-in-picture mode. Siri is getting some upgrades too, such as an audio translation feature, and it’ll pop up at the top of your screen instead of taking over your entire display.

In Messages, you’ll be able to pin your most important conversations to the top for easier access and group chats will have in-line replies. Cycling directions are coming to Maps, which’ll have improved location-finding features too.

There’s also a tool in iOS 14 called app clips, through which you can access parts of apps without having to download them. You might, for instance, pay for parking using Apple Pay and Sign in with Apple without having to wait for an app to finish downloading or creating an account for it.

In this article: applewatch2020, apple, ios14, ios 14, iphone, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Follow our live coverage of Apple's 'Time Flies' event!

Follow our live coverage of Apple's 'Time Flies' event!

View
Apple Watch Series 6 is all about colors and a new blood oxygen sensor

Apple Watch Series 6 is all about colors and a new blood oxygen sensor

View
The Apple Watch SE costs $279

The Apple Watch SE costs $279

View
'The Mandalorian’ season two trailer is here

'The Mandalorian’ season two trailer is here

View
Watch Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event here at 1PM ET

Watch Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event here at 1PM ET

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr