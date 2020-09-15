iOS 14 lands tomorrow, September 16th

You’ll be able to watch shows from the likes of Netflix and Apple TV+ while you do other things on your iPhone with a picture-in-picture mode. Siri is getting some upgrades too, such as an audio translation feature, and it’ll pop up at the top of your screen instead of taking over your entire display.

In Messages, you’ll be able to pin your most important conversations to the top for easier access and group chats will have in-line replies. Cycling directions are coming to Maps, which’ll have improved location-finding features too.

There’s also a tool in iOS 14 called app clips, through which you can access parts of apps without having to download them. You might, for instance, pay for parking using Apple Pay and Sign in with Apple without having to wait for an app to finish downloading or creating an account for it.