iOS 14 lands tomorrow, September 16th

You won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on iOS 14 — that is, if you haven’t taken the plunge with the beta. Apple will roll it out on September 16th (i.e. tomorrow), and it’ll be available on iPhone 6s and above.
The company opted to release iOS 14 before announcing its latest iPhones, which are widely expected to be revealed next month. When you update your current iPhone, you’ll have access to a boatload of new features, such as home screen widgets and a different way to organize your apps with the App Library.