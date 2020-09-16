iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are ready to download

As promised, Apple just dropped iOS 14. It’s now available on iPhone 6s and above, and it brings a whole bunch of new features. Those include home screen widgets, an App Library, Apple Clips, picture-in-picture mode and pretty significant changes to Siri and Messages.

Along with iOS 14, Apple released iPadOS 14. From the public beta, we know that many of the iOS 14 updates are headed to the iPad, including a less obtrusive Siri, changes to Messages, tweaks to existing apps and a renewed privacy focus. But there are also plenty of iPad-specific changes, like Scribble, which lets you use the pencil to write in any text entry field.