Siri won't take over your entire screen in iOS 14

The home screen is not the only aspect of Apple’s mobile operating system that’s getting a major facelift when iOS 14 comes out later this year. At WWDC 2020, the company showed off a new interface for Siri.

When you summon the digital assistant, it won’t take over the entirety of your iPhone’s screen. Instead, it will appear inside a notification window at the top of the display. At the bottom of the screen, iOS 14 will display a large icon to let you know that Siri is active. You’ll be able to ask Siri to show you any widgets as needed. On an iPad, meanwhile, the new compact version of Siri will appear on the bottom right of the screen.