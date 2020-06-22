Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Siri won't take over your entire screen in iOS 14

The digital assistant will now show up in a notification window.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
46m ago
Comments
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Siri iOS 14 redesign
Apple

The home screen is not the only aspect of Apple’s mobile operating system that’s getting a major facelift when iOS 14 comes out later this year. At WWDC 2020, the company showed off a new interface for Siri.

When you summon the digital assistant, it won’t take over the entirety of your iPhone’s screen. Instead, it will appear inside a notification window at the top of the display. At the bottom of the screen, iOS 14 will display a large icon to let you know that Siri is active. You’ll be able to ask Siri to show you any widgets as needed. On an iPad, meanwhile, the new compact version of Siri will appear on the bottom right of the screen.

As part of the same update, Apple is adding support for sending voice messages. In iOS 14, Siri will also feature a built-in translation app that works entirely on-device, allowing you to use it even when you don’t have access to wireless data.

While Apple has furnished Siri with several design refreshes over the years, users will probably find this one particularly useful given that it gives them back screen real estate.

Catch up on all the latest news from WWDC 2020!

In this article: wwdc2020, Apple, iOS 14, Siri, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch our live coverage of Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote!

Watch our live coverage of Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote!

View
iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

View
CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View
‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

View
Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr