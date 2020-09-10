Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $279 at Amazon and Walmart

First and foremost, not every model of the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale. The $279 price appears to only apply to silver 32GB WiFi models. Stock is particularly volatile on Amazon (the rose gold and space gray models are currently not available), so we recommend taking advantage of this deal soon if you’ve had your eye on this tablet. While not as good of a deal, it’s worth noting that the 128GB silver model is also on sale for $30 off at Amazon only, bringing the price down to $399.

We gave the 10.2-inch iPad a score of 86 because it offers a lot for the money, even at its normal $329 starting price. It has a lovely screen that’s even better now that it’s 10.2-inches (rather than the old 9.7-inch size) and it runs iPadOS fairly smoothly with Apple’s A10 Bionic chip. We appreciate its long 11-hour battery life and the fact that it supports first-generation Apple Pencil input. It doesn’t have FaceID, a feature that many might take for granted as standard on Apple devices as of late, but some have always preferred TouchID and those users will like the mainstay physical Home button on this iPad.

This is a great deal on the 7th-generation iPad, especially for those who have yearned for a solid, affordable tablet. Apple’s next hardware event is scheduled for September 15, and it’s still unclear what we’ll see come out of it. There are rumors that an updated iPad Air could be on the docket, but we have yet to hear anything about a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.