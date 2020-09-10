Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $279 at Amazon and Walmart

It's the best discount we've seen in nearly three months.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
13m ago
Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Chris Velazco / Engadget
It’s been almost three months since we’ve seen a good sale on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, but we’ve got one now as we get closer to Apple’s hardware event next week. The 7th-generation iPad is discounted to $279 at Amazon and Walmart, which is $50 off its normal price. While not the lowest price its ever been ($250), it’s a good sale for anyone who’s been waiting for the next opportunity to save on Apple’s most affordable tablet.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon - $279 Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Walmart - $279

First and foremost, not every model of the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale. The $279 price appears to only apply to silver 32GB WiFi models. Stock is particularly volatile on Amazon (the rose gold and space gray models are currently not available), so we recommend taking advantage of this deal soon if you’ve had your eye on this tablet. While not as good of a deal, it’s worth noting that the 128GB silver model is also on sale for $30 off at Amazon only, bringing the price down to $399.

We gave the 10.2-inch iPad a score of 86 because it offers a lot for the money, even at its normal $329 starting price. It has a lovely screen that’s even better now that it’s 10.2-inches (rather than the old 9.7-inch size) and it runs iPadOS fairly smoothly with Apple’s A10 Bionic chip. We appreciate its long 11-hour battery life and the fact that it supports first-generation Apple Pencil input. It doesn’t have FaceID, a feature that many might take for granted as standard on Apple devices as of late, but some have always preferred TouchID and those users will like the mainstay physical Home button on this iPad.

This is a great deal on the 7th-generation iPad, especially for those who have yearned for a solid, affordable tablet. Apple’s next hardware event is scheduled for September 15, and it’s still unclear what we’ll see come out of it. There are rumors that an updated iPad Air could be on the docket, but we have yet to hear anything about a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad.

