Buy Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - $330

The Magic Keyboard isn’t the only viable iPad keyboard available, but it’s arguably one of the best. The keyboard and trackpad feel great to use, and that unusual ‘floating’ design lets you quickly grab your tablet for a drawing session or TV marathon. This is also one of those precious iPad keyboards you can use on your lap in some situations. It’s a good complement to the iPad Air and smaller iPad Pro if you’d rather not buy a laptop.

There are drawbacks. The limited range of motion won’t make it an ideal keyboard for lazing on the couch, and the USB-C port is only for charging. You may want to look at alternatives like Logitech’s Folio Touch if you want more versatility. However, this sale eliminates our main concern about the cost. Although $199 is still at the higher end of iPad keyboard pricing, it’s easier to justify if your Apple slate serves as a productivity machine.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.