Amazon Prime Day begins tomorrow but we’re already starting to see some decent sales trickle in — even on iPads. While not technically an official early Prime Day deal, this deal that knocks the price of the space gray iPad mini (WiFi only) down to $336 is a good one. That’s $14 cheaper than the price we’re used to seeing it nowadays, making it a good opportunity to grab the tiny tablet if it’s on your shopping list. The silver and gold models are priced at $350, which has essentially been the device’s price since August, but it is $50 cheaper than the tablet’s normal $400 price.
Apple's iPad mini falls to $336 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The sale price is for the entry-level iPad mini, which has 64GB of onboard storage. That’s a bit lower than we typically like to see on smartphones and tablets, but it should be just fine for those that keep all of their documents and photos in the cloud.
The latest iPad mini is far and away the best small tablet you can buy. We gave it a score of 85 for its solid performance thanks to Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, improved display with 1st-generation Apple Pencil support and good battery life. Some might be disappointed that the iPad mini looks basically the same as it has for, well, most of its existence. But those chunkier bezels make it easier to grip and, more importantly, it leaves enough space for the physical Home button with TouchID.
The iPad mini’s biggest advantage over the new 8th-generation iPad is size. It’s roughly the size of a paperback book and its 7.9-inch display with True Tone technology makes for a good digital reading experience. If you like the idea of a pocket-sized iPad, the mini is the way to go. If you want more screen space, the 8th-gen iPad with its 10.2-inch Retina panel is the better option — and it’s on sale for $299.
