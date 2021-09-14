All colors, from RED to pink
iPhone 13 vs. the competition: Battle of the batteries

And "cinematic mode."
By this time most kids have gone back to school and, here at Engadget, it’s time to get back to the phone grind. First up on the slate of fall announcements is Apple with the latest iteration of the iPhone, and this time around it’s got A15 Bionic and a bigger batter to tempt you to upgrade. But for dedicated Android users, are those enough to make the switch? We’ve squared off the specs of the iPhone 13 against Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 9, though you’ll have to wait for our full review in a few weeks for the final verdict.

iPhone 13

Galaxy S21

OnePlus 9

Pricing

$799 / $899 / $1,099

$800 / $850

$729

Dimensions

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches)

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches)

160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm (6.3 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches)

Weight

174g (6.14 ounces)

171g (6.03 ounces)

192g (6.77 ounces)

Screen size

6.1 inches (154.94 mm)

6.2 inches (157.48 mm)

6.55 inches (166.37 mm)

Screen resolution

2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)

2,400 x 1,080 (421 ppi)

2,400 x 1,080 (402 ppi)

Screen type

Super Retina XDR

Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

Fluid AMOLED

Battery

Up to 19 hours (non-streamed video)

4,000 mAh

4,500 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 GB

128 GB

External storage

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Dual cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12 MP, f/1.6

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0

Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.8
Ultra-wide, 50MP, f/2.2
Monochrome, 2MP

Front camera(s)

12 MP, f/2.2

10MP, f/2.2

16MP, f/2.4

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

8K at 30 fps

SoC

Apple A15 Bionic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

CPU

Unknown hexa-core

2.8 GHz octa-core

2.8 GHz octa-core

GPU

Unknown quad-core

Adreno 660

Adreno 660

RAM

Unknown

8 GB

8 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.2

v5.2

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

iOS 15

Android 11

Android 11

Other features

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

