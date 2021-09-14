iPhone 13 vs. the competition: Battle of the batteries

By this time most kids have gone back to school and, here at Engadget, it’s time to get back to the phone grind. First up on the slate of fall announcements is Apple with the latest iteration of the iPhone, and this time around it’s got A15 Bionic and a bigger batter to tempt you to upgrade. But for dedicated Android users, are those enough to make the switch? We’ve squared off the specs of the iPhone 13 against Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 9, though you’ll have to wait for our full review in a few weeks for the final verdict.
iPhone 13
Galaxy S21
OnePlus 9
Pricing
$799 / $899 / $1,099
$729
Dimensions
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches)
151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches)
160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm (6.3 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches)
Weight
174g (6.14 ounces)
171g (6.03 ounces)
192g (6.77 ounces)
Screen size
6.1 inches (154.94 mm)
6.2 inches (157.48 mm)
6.55 inches (166.37 mm)
Screen resolution
2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)
2,400 x 1,080 (421 ppi)
2,400 x 1,080 (402 ppi)
Screen type
Super Retina XDR
Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
Fluid AMOLED
Battery
Up to 19 hours (non-streamed video)
4,000 mAh
4,500 mAh
Internal storage
128 / 256 / 512 GB
128 / 256 GB
128 GB
External storage
None
None
None
Rear camera(s)
Dual cameras:
Three cameras:
Three cameras:
Front camera(s)
12 MP, f/2.2
10MP, f/2.2
16MP, f/2.4
Video capture
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
8K at 30 fps
SoC
Apple A15 Bionic
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
CPU
Unknown hexa-core
2.8 GHz octa-core
2.8 GHz octa-core
GPU
Unknown quad-core
Adreno 660
Adreno 660
RAM
Unknown
8 GB
8 GB
WiFi
802.11ax
802.11ax
802.11ax
Bluetooth
v5.0
v5.2
v5.2
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Operating system
iOS 15
Android 11
Android 11
Other features
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
USB-C, Qi wireless charging