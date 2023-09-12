Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs the competition: Clash of the cameras
What's new on Apple's latest pro-level phones?
Apple announced both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro during today's "Wonderlust" keynote event. Some of the numerous rumors about the new handsets have been confirmed, while others, like the possibility of an iPhone Ultra, didn't materialize. Like in years past, Apple reserved its newest mobile chip for the Pro model (giving last year's Pro-level chip to the new standard iPhone). The A17 Pro is the first "Pro" chip for an iPhone and sports 19 billion transistors. Apple claims its two performance cores are 10 percent faster than last years's A16.
The long-hoped-for conversion to USB-C charging has been confirmed for all models of the iPhone 15, but the Pro got a few perks that the standard model isn't getting such as the Action Button. Formerly the mute toggle, the button can be programed to quickly activate the camera, flashlight, Voice Memos, or your own Shortcuts. The new titanium case, fused to an internal aluminum frame makes this the lightest iPhone Pro yet.
It starts at $999 which is actually the same price as the iPhone 14 Pro, and you can pre-order it on Friday. Before you dive in, you may want to take a moment to compare it to other high-end handsets on the market. Here's a side-by-side comparison highlighting how the specs of the new iPhone 15 Pro compare to Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google's Pixel 7 Pro.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pricing
Starts at $999
Starts at $1,200
Starts at $899
Release date
September 22, 2023
February 17, 2023
October 13, 2022
Dimensions
5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 in
(146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm)
6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in
(163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm)
6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 in
(162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm)
Weight
6.60 oz
(187 g)
8.25 oz
(234 g)
7.48 oz
(212 g)
Operating system
iOS
Android
Android
Screen size
6.1 in
6.8 in
6.7 in
Screen resolution
2556 x 1179 at 460ppi
3088 x 1440 at 501ppi
3120 x 1440 at 512ppi
Screen type (refresh rate)
Super Retina XDR (120Hz)
Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz)
LTPO OLED (120Hz)
Processor
A17 Pro chip
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Tensor G2
Water and dust resistance
IP68
IP68
IP68
Battery
unlisted
5000mAh
5000mAh
RAM
unlisted
8GB /12GB
12GB
Internal storage
128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
256GB / 512GB / 1TB
128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Rear camera(s)
Three cameras:
Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture
Ultrawide, 2x optical zoom: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto, 3x optical zoom: 12MP, ƒ/2.8
Four cameras:
Wide: 200MP, ƒ/1.7 aperture
Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto, 3x optical zoom: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture
Telephoto, 10x optical zoom: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture
Three cameras:
Main: 50MP, ƒ/1.85 aperture
Ultrawide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto, 5x optical zoom: 48MP, ƒ/3.5 aperture
Video capture
4K at 60 fps
8K at 30 fps
4K at 60 fps
Front camera
12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture
12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
10.8MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 6
Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi 6E
Charging
20W fast charging, 15W wireless
45W fast charging, 15W wireless
23W fast charging, 23W wireless
Connector
USB-C 3
UCB-C
USB-C
