The title will add to a rapidly growing stable of Apple TV+ movies with major directors and stars. While it has only a handful of titles to show so far, such as Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks and Tom Hanks’ Greyhound, that selection is poised to grow rapidly. The Russo brothers’ Cherry arrives in March with Tom Holland in the main role, and Apple recently signed a deal to produce Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Kitbag only serves to grow that roster.

It’s a familiar strategy. Much like Netflix and Amazon, Apple is chasing after movies that will not only draw in many viewers, but ideally lead to awards that boost its prestige and help secure more blockbusters. There’s no guarantee Kitbag will accomplish this feat (Scott’s more recent movies have been mixed), but it may stand a better chance than most.