Martin Scorsese signs Apple TV+ deal after last year's Netflix success

The rumors that Apple would team up with Martin Scorsese to produce Killers of the Flower Moon are true. Scorsese has officially signed a multi-year deal with Apple TV+, Deadline reports. As part of the agreement, Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions will produce and direct both film and television projects for the streaming service.

This deal comes less than a year after Scorsese’s The Irishman arrived on Netflix. More than 26 million accounts watched that film in its first week. It appears that after that film’s success and years of working with Netflix, Scorsese is ready to give Apple TV+ a try.