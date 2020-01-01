Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: George Pimentel via Getty Images

Apple will reportedly team up with Martin Scorsese on a $180 million movie

'Killers of the Flower Moon' will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
13m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

(L-R) Actor Robert De Niro, director Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio pose in the press room at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.
Actor Robert De Niro, director Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio pose in the press room at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 George Pimentel via Getty Images

After teaming up with Netflix last year for The Irishman, director Martin Scorsese’s next major flick will reportedly have backing from Apple. Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline all report that Apple is in final talks with Paramount to jointly back Killers of the Flower Moon, a period crime drama with a $180 million+ budget, and star names attached including Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Based on a book by the same name, it portrays an investigation into the murders of Osage Nation natives during the early 1920s in Oklahoma. Profit sharing from oil deposits on their lands had made them wealthy, and eventually targets. A subsequent inquiry by the Bureau of Investigation found widespread corruption among local officials, just as that agency began morphing into its current state as the FBI.

For Apple the deal is another big movie signing after its acquisition of Tom Hanks’ WWII naval drama Greyhound, and potentially carries an even higher profile. According to the reports, Apple will fund the project as its own original movie, while Paramount will handle distribution for the worldwide theatrical release.

This is far from the the director’s first tie-up with Apple. Before the days of social distancing, he remotely directed a shot in The Departed via iChat, and even appeared in an ad for its AI voice assistant Siri. And now as big-budget streaming operations look for prestigious originals, Scorsese is finding homes for some of his most expensive ideas.

In this article: Apple, Apple TV Plus, Apple TV+, Paramount Pictures, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

View
Philips adds voice control to its Hue TV sync box

Philips adds voice control to its Hue TV sync box

View
LG's $1,500 48-inch 4K OLED TV goes on sale next month

LG's $1,500 48-inch 4K OLED TV goes on sale next month

View
Twitter’s first fact-check of Trump was a gutless one

Twitter’s first fact-check of Trump was a gutless one

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr