Tom Hanks: 'Absolute heartbreak' that 'Greyhound' won't debut in theaters

Tom Hanks, who wrote and stars in the upcoming film Greyhound, said it’s “an absolute heartbreak” that the film won’t debut in theaters. It’s set to debut on Apple TV+ on July 10th instead, but that won’t yield the best experience, Hanks said. “I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality,” he told The Guardian.
Hanks has been involved with the project for ten years, so his disappointment is understandable. Sony originally planned to release Greyhound in theaters, but after the pandemic, decided to put its rights up for auction. Apple prevailed with a bid reportedly around $70 million, making the film an exclusive for its streaming service.