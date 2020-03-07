Latest in Entertainment

Tom Hanks: 'Absolute heartbreak' that 'Greyhound' won't debut in theaters

Apple TV+ can't measure up to cinema in terms of video and audio quality, he said.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Apple

Tom Hanks, who wrote and stars in the upcoming film Greyhound, said it’s “an absolute heartbreak” that the film won’t debut in theaters. It’s set to debut on Apple TV+ on July 10th instead, but that won’t yield the best experience, Hanks said. “I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality,” he told The Guardian.

Hanks has been involved with the project for ten years, so his disappointment is understandable. Sony originally planned to release Greyhound in theaters, but after the pandemic, decided to put its rights up for auction. Apple prevailed with a bid reportedly around $70 million, making the film an exclusive for its streaming service.

Many theater chains are set to open in mid-July, just after the movie debuts on Apple+. However, most cinemas will start with far less than maximum capacity and it’s likely that many movie fans will avoid the enclosed spaces until the COVID-19 epidemic is well behind us.

In any case, Hanks and Greyhound could do a lot worse than Apple+. With 4K data bitrates reportedly in the 29-41 Mb/s range, according to FlatPanelsHD founder Rasmus Larsen, the service offers much higher data speeds than Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. That’s not the only way to judge 4K streaming quality, but higher bitrates are generally better, with all else being equal.

Still, Hanks does have a point. Blu-ray movies play with over twice that amount of data (100 Mbps) while the DCP format used in cinemas runs at up to 250 Mbps — about six times the maximum speeds measured on Apple TV+. Hanks knows better than most of us, however, that the coronavirus is nothing to mess with — especially over the quality of a film.

In this article: streaming, theaters, Greyhound, Tom Hanks, debut, Apple TV+, Apple, news, entertainment
