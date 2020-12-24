Apple promises to fix ultrawide monitor support on M1 Macs

Life isn’t pleasant right now if you want to pair an M1 Mac with an ultrawide monitor, but help is on the way. Macworld and 9to5Mac have learned that Apple is promising a macOS update to fix a lack of supported resolutions on ultrawide and super-ultrawide monitors connected to M1-based Macs. Apple didn’t say when that fix might arrive, although it’s already testing macOS Big Sur 11.2 and could theoretically incorporate the fix then.

One 9to5 reader discovered that a tool like Stéphane Madrau’s SwitchResX can serve as a workaround, although you clearly wouldn’t want to rely on a third-party app just to use your monitor as intended.