Image credit: Edgar Alvarez/Engadget

Apple promises to fix ultrawide monitor support on M1 Macs

Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
LG 49WL95C ultrawide monitor at CES 2019
Edgar Alvarez/Engadget

Life isn’t pleasant right now if you want to pair an M1 Mac with an ultrawide monitor, but help is on the way. Macworld and 9to5Mac have learned that Apple is promising a macOS update to fix a lack of supported resolutions on ultrawide and super-ultrawide monitors connected to M1-based Macs. Apple didn’t say when that fix might arrive, although it’s already testing macOS Big Sur 11.2 and could theoretically incorporate the fix then.

One 9to5 reader discovered that a tool like Stéphane Madrau’s SwitchResX can serve as a workaround, although you clearly wouldn’t want to rely on a third-party app just to use your monitor as intended.

The update is a reminder that Apple’s in-house processors are still new and have a few teething troubles, including with monitors — you can’t officially attach more than one external display to the new MacBooks. Limited ultrawide monitor support won’t be a dealbreaker for many people, but you might want to wait if you dream of viewing many apps side-by-side on your MacBook Air.

In this article: Apple, M1, Mac, macOS, ultrawide, monitor, Software, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, mac mini, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
