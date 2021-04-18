Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 returns to a record-low $800 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now is a particularly good time to buy Apple's M1-powered Mac mini if the base storage isn't enough. Amazon is back to selling the compact desktop to a record-low price of $800 after you factor in an instant $29.01 coupon at checkout. That's the best price we've seen for the Mac mini since March, and only $100 above the official price for the 256GB model.

Simply put, the M1 chip redeems the Mac mini — as we saw in reviews of recent MacBooks, the CPU (with the help of a fast SSD) can easily juggle everyday tasks. It should be very quiet, too, so you shouldn't have to deal with a loud fan while you're editing media or watching a show. This may be an ideal computer if you want something that stays out of the way.

There are a few considerations. The M1 Mac mini doesn't have upgradeable RAM or storage, so you'll want to look elsewhere if you want more. Likewise, the two Thunderbolt ports on the back won't thrill you if you need multiple monitors or otherwise want a lot of high-speed connectivity. And as fast as this machine is, it definitely won't be your first pick for gaming. If you can live with those caveats, though, there's little to complain about.

