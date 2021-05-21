Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off right now at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Earlier this month, we saw the 512GB MacBook Pro M1 drop to $1,300 at Amazon and now that sale price has returned. While the laptop is listed for $1,399, an automatically applied coupon will knock an additional $99.01 off, bringing the final price down to just about $1,300.

While we generally think the MacBook Air M1 is a better upgrade for most people, the MacBook Pro M1 is a good option for those that want that extra GPU power, a slightly brighter screen and the TouchBar. The Pro M1 also has slightly better cooling than the Air thanks to its included fan, and we didn't even hear it that much in our testing.

The M1 SoC packs a punch on this laptop just like it did on the Air — it provides blazing fast performance, with apps opening almost instantaneously, and everything works more efficiently. The latter helped the Pro M1 last about 16.5 hours in our battery testing, so you'll be able to use it as your daily driver without worrying about it dying on you mid-project.

But there are a few limitations to the MacBook Pro M1: it only supports one external display and there's no external GPU support at all. The model on sale at Amazon has 8GB of RAM, but you could only customize the Pro M1 with up to 16GB of RAM anyway. If you can deal with those compromises, it's hard to argue with a $200 discount on such a new (and powerful) laptop.

