Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple's new MacBook Pro M1 is $100 off at Amazon

It's a solid deal for the 512GB model.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
58m ago
MacBook Pro M1
Apple's M1-equipped MacBook Pro Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

While Apple rarely discounts its new hardware soon after release, Amazon is another story entirely. Now you can snag the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD (space grey only) for $1,399 — $100 off its normal price. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen the new MacBook Pro — the 256GB model was discounted to $1,200 earlier this month — but it’s certainly a good deal for beefier storage.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $1,399

In our review of the MacBook Pro M1, we found it to be even more capable than the excellent MacBook Air, mostly because it’s equipped with a fan to keep things cool. The Air just relies on a heatsink, which tends to slow the system down during sustained workloads, like lengthy video rendering. The MacBook Pro, meanwhile, was just as zippy while running universal apps built for the M1 chip, and it managed to emulate Intel software well too.

Some professionals may feel limited by the system’s two USB-C ports, as well as the fact that it only supports one external display. Additionally, since it’s built on Apple’s new ARM-based architecture, there’s no support for external GPUs. If you’re a more demanding user, you may be better off with one of the existing Intel-based MacBook Pros.

When it comes to everyday performance, the M1-equipped MacBook Pro and Air also performed similarly. So you may be better off snagging the Air with the same specs for $1,250 from Apple. You’ll also get the benefit of a slightly lighter machine, and one that’s completely silent with fan or other moving parts. Both the Air and Pro also come equipped with Apple’s Retina Display (though the Pro’s is slightly brighter), and the company’s excellent revamped keyboards, which offer a decent amount of travel for comfortable typing.

In this article: MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro M1, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, news, gear
