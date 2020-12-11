Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

You can’t use Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger with its 29W power adapter

The tech giant has published a support page on the best practices for using the device.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
31m ago
Apple
Apple

Apple has published a lengthy support document on how to use the MagSafe Duo Charger, and one of the details in it could spell bad news for some long-time fans. As AppleInsider has noticed, a note in the support page says the company’s own 29W USB-C power adapter isn't compatible with the device. The tech giant already phased out that particular charger model and replaced it with a newer 30W version back in 2018. But those who still use and own the old adapter will have to find or purchase something else.

As the publication explains, MagSafe can deliver twice the power that standard Qi chargers can. It also needs adapters with USB Power Delivery 3.0 capability, a spec that was released in mid—2019. That means older adapters may not be capable of supplying what MagSafe products need to be able to charge devices.

Apple first announced the new MagSafe product line during its October event, but the Duo didn’t become available for purchase until earlier this month. As its name implies, the $129 model can charge two devices at once. It even works with the Apple Watch, unlike the solo MagSafe charger, which doesn’t. Since it doesn’t ship with a power adapter, you can use your own — unless it’s Apple’s 29W model, apparently. The company recommends compatible 20W adapters for wireless charging up to 11W, though, or 27W adapters for wireless charging up to 14W.

In this article: Apple, MagSafe Duo Charger, news, gear
