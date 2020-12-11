You can’t use Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger with its 29W power adapter

Apple has published a lengthy support document on how to use the MagSafe Duo Charger, and one of the details in it could spell bad news for some long-time fans. As AppleInsider has noticed, a note in the support page says the company’s own 29W USB-C power adapter isn't compatible with the device. The tech giant already phased out that particular charger model and replaced it with a newer 30W version back in 2018. But those who still use and own the old adapter will have to find or purchase something else.

As the publication explains, MagSafe can deliver twice the power that standard Qi chargers can. It also needs adapters with USB Power Delivery 3.0 capability, a spec that was released in mid—2019. That means older adapters may not be capable of supplying what MagSafe products need to be able to charge devices.