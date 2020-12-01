Latest in Gear

Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is now available for $129

Unlike the standard charger, this works with the Apple Watch.
Mariella Moon
1h ago
Apple
Apple

You can now purchase Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger from the company’s store for $129. Apple announced the charger, which can charge two devices at once, and other MagSafe devices during its October event. A solo MagSafe charger has been available for quite a while — and it only costs $39 — but it doesn’t work with the Apple Watch. The Duo does, so you can simultaneously charge your iPhone and your Watch. Or any two compatible devices, really, which also includes the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods and other Qi-certified products.

While the device comes with a USB-C to Lightning Cable, it doesn’t ship with a USB—C power adapter. Apple recommends using a 20W power adapter for wireless charging up to 11W or a 27W adapter for wireless charging up to 14W. The lack of an adapter does’t really come as a surprise, seeing as the company’s other recent releases like the new Apple Watch and the iPhone 12 don’t ship with one either. Plus, Apple recently started selling a 20W adapter for $19.

In addition to the standard and Duo chargers, the MagSafe line also includes cases for the iPhone 12 lineup. The silicone and clear cases cost $49, while the leather options will set you back $129.

