The Apple Watch doesn't come with a power adapter anymore

Leading into this fall, plenty of rumors swirled around Apple shipping its next iPhones without a power adapter brick. We don’t yet know if that’ll be the case, but today’s Apple event gave us a pretty good sign: all models of the Apple Watch, including the new Series 6, are being sold without the traditional 5W USB power adapter in the box. If you need one, Apple is still happy to sell you one for $19, and the Watch still comes with the magnetic charging cable you’ll need to power it up. Basically, if you’ve bought an iPhone or Apple Watch in the last decade or so, you should have the power adapter you’ll need already.

With that in mind, Apple said during its presentation that removing the power adapter would help it meet its environmental sustainability goals. It’s a valid point, as manufacturing millions of these things to go in the boxes of everyone iPhone or Watch that gets sold certainly adds up. Dramatically reducing the number of power adapters that need to be manufactured could make a positive environmental impact.