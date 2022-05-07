Apple Maps adds multi-stop navigation routes in iOS 16

Commuters will soon be able to add their transit card to Wallet as well.
Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola|06.06.22
@terrortola

Sponsored Links

Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola
@terrortola
June 6th, 2022
In this article: wwdc 2022, news, gear, Apple, Maps
Istanbul, Turkey - February 6, 2016: Woman in the car planning a route using a Google Maps application on Apple iPhone 6S. Google Maps is a most popular web mapping service for mobile provided by Google inc.
bombuscreative via Getty Images

During the WWDC 2022 developers conference on Monday, Apple executives announced that that its Maps app will be receiving a number of feature updates, including one long sought after by users: the ability to add multiple stops to a route. 

Users will be able to preload up to fifteen stops for a trip on their Mac, then send the route to their iPhone. Further stops can be added on, either tactilely through the phone app or using CarPlay voice commands if you're already behind the wheel. 

The company is also expanding Maps to nearly a dozen more countries — France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands — out from the 10 nations already covered. On the development side, the new version of Maps will make the process of integrating Maps' high resolution imagery with other apps, like Zillow.

 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget