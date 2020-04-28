Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 testing sites across the US

As hinted earlier, Apple has started displaying COVID-19 testing sites in Maps. People in all 50 states and Puerto Rico can use Apple’s default navigation app to quickly find a place to get checked, whether it’s a hospital, urgent care clinic, pharmacy or dedicated testing site. The facilities also fall under a new “COVID-19 Testing” search category that’s prioritized alongside other essentials like groceries and healthcare.

The listings should include details on what you’ll need to know before going in, such as any requirements for appointments or referrals.