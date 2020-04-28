Latest in Gear

Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 testing sites across the US

You won't have to wonder where to go to get checked.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
31m ago
Puerto Rico COVID-19 testing sites in Apple Maps
As hinted earlier, Apple has started displaying COVID-19 testing sites in Maps. People in all 50 states and Puerto Rico can use Apple’s default navigation app to quickly find a place to get checked, whether it’s a hospital, urgent care clinic, pharmacy or dedicated testing site. The facilities also fall under a new “COVID-19 Testing” search category that’s prioritized alongside other essentials like groceries and healthcare.

The listings should include details on what you’ll need to know before going in, such as any requirements for appointments or referrals.

The news comes shortly before Apple and Google release their beta contact tracing system and reflects the sudden shift in priorities for mobile OS developers. They’re realizing that COVID-19 could be a practical concern for a while to come, and mobile technology may well play a critical role in helping society recover.

