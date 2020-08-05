Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ata Distance

Apple Maps' Street View-like feature expands to cities in Japan

Look Around lets you see 360-degree views from ground level.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Apple Maps Look Around comes to Japan
Ata Distance

So far, Apple Maps’ Street View-like Look Around feature has only been available in select cities in the US. However, it has now expanded internationally for the first time, coming to four cities in Japan: Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Kyoto. That means you can now see buildings, museums, the Tokyo tower and more, though it’s limited to roadside views and not walking paths for now, according to Ata Distance.

Much like Google Street View, Look Around let you see 360-degree views taken by Apple Maps vehicles like the one shown in this image (ironically capture by a Google Street View vehicle). They appear in a pop-up window when you click on the binoculars icon, rather than taking up the entire window as when you transition from Google Maps to Street View images.

Along with Look Around, Apple has brought other new Maps features to Japan, including improved navigation and Siri guidance. The Map 2.0 features likely came to Japan before other nations as Apple was preparing a launch for the 2020 Olympics, which have since been postponed over the COVID-19 epidemic. Look Around arrived with iOS 13 last year, but is still only available in ten cities including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Honolulu, New York City and Boston, according to 9to5Mac.

