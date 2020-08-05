Apple Maps' Street View-like feature expands to cities in Japan

So far, Apple Maps’ Street View-like Look Around feature has only been available in select cities in the US. However, it has now expanded internationally for the first time, coming to four cities in Japan: Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Kyoto. That means you can now see buildings, museums, the Tokyo tower and more, though it’s limited to roadside views and not walking paths for now, according to Ata Distance.

Much like Google Street View, Look Around let you see 360-degree views taken by Apple Maps vehicles like the one shown in this image (ironically capture by a Google Street View vehicle). They appear in a pop-up window when you click on the binoculars icon, rather than taking up the entire window as when you transition from Google Maps to Street View images.