Apple adds Undo Send and new dictation tools to Messages in iOS 16

You'll have a 15 minute window to edit or recall a sent message.
Karissa Bell
K. Bell|06.06.22
@karissabe

Sponsored Links

Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
June 6th, 2022
In this article: wwdc 2022, ios 16, news, gear, audio, Messages, Apple
Apple's Messaged app is getting editing and undo send features.
Screenshot / Apple

Apple will soon allow you to take back messages you didn't really want to send. The upgraded Messages app in iOS 16 is getting a new "undo send" feature, as well as the ability to edit chats you've already sent and mark threads as unread. 

The new message-recalling and editing features will only apply to "recently sent" chats, with a 15-minute window for making changes. Apple will also allow users to recover deleted messages for a period of up to 30 days. 

The company is also giving dictation a significant upgrade with the ability to automatically add punctuation to longer messages, and dictate emoji characters. Users can also multitask between the keyboard and QuickType suggestions while using dictation, in order to make it easier to tweak specific messages.

Developing...

Follow all of the news from WWDC right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget