Apple Music's Kids and Family section gets new playlists and a fresh look

The next time you check out the Kids and Family section on Apple Music, you may notice something different about it. Apple has updated the space with new curated playlists and refreshed existing ones with updated artwork.
With today's update, the company promises families will find music for any occasion. It also went out of its way to curate songs that both parents and children will enjoy. You can see that approach reflected in the Back to School playlist, which includes songs from musicians like Avicii, Anderson Paak and other contemporary artists. The company also promises to update the playlists daily as labels release new songs.