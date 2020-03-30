Apple Music's Come Together space puts its upbeat playlists in one place

For instance, the Isolation Icebreakers playlist embedded below features songs from R&B artists like Daniel Caesar and Snoh Aalegra. The Home-School-Strumentals mix, meanwhile, will appeal to lo-fi fans with tunes from Kaytranada, J-Dilla, Nujabes and more. Some of the other artists who make appearances across the space include the Jonas Brothers, Drake and Kanye West, so there should be something for every musical taste. And with clever titles like Social Distancing Social Club, some you may end up checking out most based on their names alone.

Apple says all the new playlists are available to listen to in the US starting today, and will be available in other countries by the end of the week. As with the Get Up! Mix, Apple plans to update the playlists over time to add new material to keep them fresh. Besides the new playlists, the company has, for the most part, tried to keep things business as usual at Apple Music. The platform's Beats 1 station continues to broadcast, even if the hosts are doing so from home.