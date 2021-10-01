Apple Music is now available on PS5

isn't the only service PlayStation 5 owners can stream music from while they're playing Deathloop, Returnal or other games. Starting today, you can fire up tracks from as well.
The PS5 is the first console . Subscribers can access the service's library of more than 90 million songs, playlists, Apple Music Radio and 4K music videos on a PS5. You can control playback while playing games by hitting the PS button on the controller and going to the music tab. You'll also see music recommendations for the game you're playing.
The Apple Music app (which you can download ) will let you view music videos too. If you're watching a video and leave the app to switch to a game or another screen, the music will keep playing.
It's the second Apple app to hit the console after last year. This summer, Sony and Apple offered PS5 owners
Spotify has been a part of the PlayStation ecosystem since it . Six years later, it's neat to see players getting another option for streaming music. It'll be a nice perk for who've managed to score a PS5.