Apple adds curated podcast collections for kids

Apple is helping families to find podcasts they can all enjoy together with recommendations for children. The company has partnered with Common Sense Media to offer curated, kid-friendly collections of shows in Apple Podcasts in the US.

Four collections are available today. The initial batches include podcasts recommended by kids, mysteries and dramas, story-driven shows and Common Sense's all-time favorite picks.

Unlike other companies, such as Spotify and Amazon , Apple doesn't silo content geared towards kids into dedicated apps or services. At least for now, the podcast recommendations appear on the main carousel on the Apple Podcasts homepage under the banner of Common Sense Media Picks. You’ll find them in the Browse tab on a more permanent basis.

Apple and Common Sense will update the collections monthly with themes connected to significant cultural and historical moments, such as Women’s History Month and Back to School, according to the Verge . There are also age group recommendations for the podcasts.