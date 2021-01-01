Apple is reportedly considering a podcast subscription service

Apple appears to be considering a podcast subscription plan. It’s in talks with production companies about the potential service, according to The Information. However, the publication notes Apple often explores ideas for media offerings, and it’s not clear if or when a premium podcast service will actually emerge.

Given that Apple played an important role in popularizing podcasts with the iPod and iTunes, it makes sense that it's interested in creating a premium service. Though the company hasn't attempted to make money from podcasts yet, services are increasingly important to Apple's bottom line. Apple Podcasts is also said to be the most widely used podcasting app.