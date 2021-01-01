Latest in Gear

Image credit: Savusia Konstantin via Getty Images

Apple is reportedly considering a podcast subscription service

Spotify and SiriusXM have invested heavily into podcasts, and Amazon's getting into the action.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan - January 21, 2019: Close up to Apple Podcasts app on the screen of an Ipad Pro with personalized background and female finger touch on the app
Savusia Konstantin via Getty Images

Apple appears to be considering a podcast subscription plan. It’s in talks with production companies about the potential service, according to The Information. However, the publication notes Apple often explores ideas for media offerings, and it’s not clear if or when a premium podcast service will actually emerge.

Given that Apple played an important role in popularizing podcasts with the iPod and iTunes, it makes sense that it's interested in creating a premium service. Though the company hasn't attempted to make money from podcasts yet, services are increasingly important to Apple's bottom line. Apple Podcasts is also said to be the most widely used podcasting app.

Spotify has reportedly considered a separate subscription for exclusive podcasts as well. The streaming giant has invested heavily into podcasts over the last few years. It has spent over $800 million on snapping up podcast companies and securing deals with the likes of Joe Rogan, the Obamas and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Some other podcast services have locked certain shows behind paywalls, including Luminary and Stitcher (which SiriusXM acquired last year). Amazon is also making waves in the podcast world, as it recently bought the Wondery network

Apple moved into podcast production last year with an interview series featuring Apple Music radio host Zane Lowe. Last May, Bloomberg reported that Apple was looking to buy podcasts and make them exclusives, and to develop spinoff and companion podcasts for Apple TV+ shows and movies.

In this article: apple, podcasts, apple podcasts, premium, subscription, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Canon made a site that lets you 'take photos' from a real satellite

Canon made a site that lets you 'take photos' from a real satellite

View
NASA abandons InSight mission to crack the surface of Mars

NASA abandons InSight mission to crack the surface of Mars

View
NASA's Orion spacecraft is ready to fly to the Moon

NASA's Orion spacecraft is ready to fly to the Moon

View
Google is testing the ability to shop directly from YouTube videos

Google is testing the ability to shop directly from YouTube videos

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr