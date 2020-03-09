Spotify signs exclusive podcast deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

If you’re craving more Royal Family content after season 4 of The Crown, Spotify is going to help. Today, the streaming service announced an exclusive podcast deal with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple will host and produce multiple podcasts starting in 2021. While you’ll have to wait for a complete series, the first item on the agenda will debut this month: a holiday special co-produced by Archewell Audio, the Duke and Duchess’ new audio production company, and Spotify-owned podcast production studio Gimlet.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.” The royal couple signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in September with the aim of “creating content that informs but also gives hope.”