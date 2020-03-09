Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will produce content for Netflix

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they said in a statement to the New York Times. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

They believe Netflix “will help us share impactful content that unlocks action” through its “unprecedented reach.” The company has more than 192 million subscribers.

Although she’s a former actor, you probably shouldn’t expect Meghan to pop up on The Crown or one of Netflix’s other scripted shows. She says she doesn’t have any plans to return to acting, though she and her husband may show up in documentaries. Harry appears in the Paralympic Games doc Rising Phoenix, which hit Netflix last week.

Netflix hasn’t disclosed the financial terms of the deal, but it has a track record of shelling out top dollar for prominent names. It struck a similar deal with Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018, and their production company has already delivered an Oscar-winning documentary to Netflix.

The company signed Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to a deal worth a reported $200 million last year. Netflix has also recruited Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes on what are said to be nine-figure agreements.