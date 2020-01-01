'Game of Thrones' duo are making a 'Three-Body Problem' series for Netflix

Fresh off of adapting a book series that did pretty well as a TV show, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are bringing another trilogy of novels to the small screen. Along with Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy and True Blood), they’ll write and executive produce a Netflix show based on Liu Cixin’s sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem and its two sequels.
Netflix picked up the rights for an English-language adaptation of the Hugo Award-winning trilogy, which tells “the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.” Woo described it as “one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction.”