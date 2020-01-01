Latest in Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' duo are making a 'Three-Body Problem' series for Netflix

Rian Johnson is executive producing the alien invasion show.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
34m ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) David Benioff and D.B. Weiss attend HBO's Official 2019 Emmy After Party on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Fresh off of adapting a book series that did pretty well as a TV show, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are bringing another trilogy of novels to the small screen. Along with Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy and True Blood), they’ll write and executive produce a Netflix show based on Liu Cixin’s sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem and its two sequels.

Netflix picked up the rights for an English-language adaptation of the Hugo Award-winning trilogy, which tells “the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.” Woo described it as “one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction.”

Beyond Benioff, Weiss and Woo, there are some other big names involved with the project. Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson and his producing partner Ram Bergman are on board as executive producers, as are Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike. Cixin and Ken Liu, who translated two of the novels into English, will act as consulting producers.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Netflix snapped up Benioff and Weiss last year on a lucrative deal to work on TV and film projects. It’s the first project they’re writing for Netflix, though it was previously announced that they’re producing a dramedy starring Sandra Oh for the streaming service.

The Three-Body Problem might be a bit more Weiss and Benioff’s tempo for a project they’re more deeply involved with. It’s not the first sci-fi project they’ve been attached to, as they Disney previously tapped them to write a Star Wars trilogy before they backed out. In any case, here’s hoping they stick the landing this time around.

