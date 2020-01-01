'Game of Thrones' duo are making a 'Three-Body Problem' series for Netflix

Beyond Benioff, Weiss and Woo, there are some other big names involved with the project. Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson and his producing partner Ram Bergman are on board as executive producers, as are Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike. Cixin and Ken Liu, who translated two of the novels into English, will act as consulting producers.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix. https://t.co/BkWO0iVBb1 — Liu Cixin (@CixinLiu) September 1, 2020

Netflix snapped up Benioff and Weiss last year on a lucrative deal to work on TV and film projects. It’s the first project they’re writing for Netflix, though it was previously announced that they’re producing a dramedy starring Sandra Oh for the streaming service.

The Three-Body Problem might be a bit more Weiss and Benioff’s tempo for a project they’re more deeply involved with. It’s not the first sci-fi project they’ve been attached to, as they Disney previously tapped them to write a Star Wars trilogy before they backed out. In any case, here’s hoping they stick the landing this time around.